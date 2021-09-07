$652.28 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $652.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters posted sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $423.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.19. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $424.69.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,874,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

