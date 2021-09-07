6,723 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.