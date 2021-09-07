6,723 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
