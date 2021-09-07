$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.