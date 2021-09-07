$71.37 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce sales of $71.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $285.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.72. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

