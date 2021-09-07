$739.56 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $739.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.61 million. Incyte posted sales of $620.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

