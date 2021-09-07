7,461 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,867. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $513.09 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.52.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

