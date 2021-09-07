758,911 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 758,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,931,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

