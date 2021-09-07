$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce sales of $77.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.71 million and the lowest is $77.30 million. Upland Software posted sales of $74.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $308.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

