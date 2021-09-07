$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQB. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

