8,204 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.