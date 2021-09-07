8X8 PROTOCOL One Day Trading Volume Hits $648,121.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $838,009.72 and approximately $648,121.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.