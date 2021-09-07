$9.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post sales of $9.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.51 million to $10.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

