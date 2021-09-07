$936.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $936.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $946.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ventas by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

