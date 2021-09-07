A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $552.37

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 552.37 ($7.22) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 562 ($7.34), with a volume of 48,135 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of £629.60 million and a PE ratio of 32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.81.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38).

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

