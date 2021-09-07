A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.58

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 138128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.