A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

