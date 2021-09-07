ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,420 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.