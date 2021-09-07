ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 30.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 31 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.