Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.