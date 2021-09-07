AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

