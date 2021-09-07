AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. 301,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

