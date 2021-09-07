Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $1,574.49 and $366.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

