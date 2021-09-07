Accelerate Acquisition Corp’s (NYSE:AAQCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 14th

Accelerate Acquisition’s (NYSE:AAQCU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. Accelerate Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Accelerate Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE AAQCU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday.

