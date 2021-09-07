Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

