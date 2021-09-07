Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Comparison

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Accuray alerts:

This table compares Accuray and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -1.59% 4.91% 0.75% Nephros -37.58% -24.71% -20.40%

79.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $396.29 million 0.91 -$6.31 million $0.04 98.75 Nephros $8.56 million 10.06 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -16.21

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accuray and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats Nephros on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.