AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,700.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. AceD has a market cap of $151,063.66 and $9,700.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars.

