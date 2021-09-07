ACENT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.50 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $5.50 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00742973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043114 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

