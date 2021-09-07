Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $39.98. 2,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 628,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

