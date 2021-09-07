adbank Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $78,770.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,325,674 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

