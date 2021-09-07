adbank Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $24,250.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,325,674 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

