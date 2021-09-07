AdEx Network Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $70.28 million and $27.82 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,619,954 coins and its circulating supply is 128,177,478 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars.

