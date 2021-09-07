Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,412.74

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,412.74 ($44.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,527 ($46.08). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,510 ($45.86), with a volume of 397,157 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,412.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,205.72. The stock has a market cap of £10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

