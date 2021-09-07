Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY remained flat at $$46.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

