Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $280.66

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.66 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 262.50 ($3.43). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 615,440 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of £573.92 million and a P/E ratio of 68.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.09.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

