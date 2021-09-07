Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

