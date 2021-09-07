Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.90. Adventus Mining shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 38,900 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

