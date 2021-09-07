Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 264.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

RZG opened at $167.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

