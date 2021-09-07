Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,911 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Ladder Capital worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

