Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 54.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

