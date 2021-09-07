aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $412.50 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $412.50 million and $643.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00364460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

