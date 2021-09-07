AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Director Evan M. Wallach Sells 1,770 Shares

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,196. AeroCentury Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

