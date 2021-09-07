Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 46.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 36,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 67,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.