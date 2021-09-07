Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.60 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and $5.88 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,944,140 coins and its circulating supply is 343,123,196 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

