AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 1,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,902,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

