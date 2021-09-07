Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.37. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

