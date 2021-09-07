AGAr Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,768.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1,768.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $187.89 or 0.00401356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00181633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.79 or 0.07138613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.43 or 0.99704419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.21 or 0.00711801 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

