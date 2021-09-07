AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

