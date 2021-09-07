ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

