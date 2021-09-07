Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

A opened at $178.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

