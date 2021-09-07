AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

